20,000 Shares in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Purchased by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 56.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of TPH opened at $23.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.48. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.18.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $161,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $265,761.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,431.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.