$206.68 Million in Sales Expected for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) will post $206.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $204.54 million and the highest is $208.81 million. Hecla Mining posted sales of $199.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full-year sales of $863.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $827.61 million to $915.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $958.84 million, with estimates ranging from $905.81 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hecla Mining.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Stephen F. Ralbovsky sold 11,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $100,127.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,984.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillips S. Baker, Jr. sold 663,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $5,909,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 890,068 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,140. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,553,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,234 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,153,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,378 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,901,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,583 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,704,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,409,000 after purchasing an additional 308,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,671,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,413,000 after purchasing an additional 898,245 shares in the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HL traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.84. 348,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,236,919. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.86, a PEG ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.92. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $9.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hecla Mining (HL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.