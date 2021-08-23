2,155 Shares in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Big Lots by 20.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Big Lots by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Big Lots by 1.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

BIG opened at $56.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.82. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.35. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.05 and a 12 month high of $73.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

BIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

