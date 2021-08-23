2,789 Shares in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GDV. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 189.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 294,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after buying an additional 192,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1,186.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 93,586 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 41.0% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 235,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 68,370 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,868,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,775,000 after purchasing an additional 47,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $840,000.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:GDV opened at $26.43 on Monday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.39.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.