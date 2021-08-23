$296.94 Million in Sales Expected for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) This Quarter

Brokerages expect VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) to post sales of $296.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for VEREIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $290.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $304.71 million. VEREIT posted sales of $293.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that VEREIT will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for VEREIT.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VER shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

VER stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,786. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.22. VEREIT has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VEREIT by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VEREIT by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of VEREIT by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of VEREIT by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of VEREIT by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 36,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

