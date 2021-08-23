$3.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.27. Lennar posted earnings of $2.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, September 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year earnings of $13.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.53 to $13.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $14.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.48 to $15.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Lennar’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 19.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 9.2% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter worth approximately $525,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 13.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Lennar stock opened at $105.32 on Monday. Lennar has a 1-year low of $69.41 and a 1-year high of $110.61. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

