$3.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) will post earnings per share of $3.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.55. HCA Healthcare posted earnings of $1.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 98.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year earnings of $16.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.40 to $17.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $17.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.79 to $19.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

In other news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,866,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 111.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,815,000 after buying an additional 2,516,289 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 20.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,754,000 after buying an additional 1,028,059 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,881.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,836,000 after buying an additional 1,018,857 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $130,407,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,066.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 644,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,332,000 after purchasing an additional 589,645 shares during the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HCA traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $249.65. 1,005,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,379. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $114.38 and a 52-week high of $255.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

