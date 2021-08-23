3,235 Shares in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Purchased by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 233,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,763 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.5% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 143,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 67,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $77.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.94. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.83 and a 12-month high of $79.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.