35,335 Shares in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Acquired by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 35,335 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000. First Merchants accounts for about 0.6% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,241,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,721,000 after purchasing an additional 26,173 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 13,358 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

FRME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Merchants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

First Merchants stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.55. 123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.44. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.29. First Merchants Co. has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $50.65.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. First Merchants had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

In other First Merchants news, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $366,962.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

