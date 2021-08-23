3,822 Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 178.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,721,000 after purchasing an additional 55,553 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 298,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,836,000 after purchasing an additional 64,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,687,000.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $182.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.15. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $122.45 and a 52 week high of $190.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

