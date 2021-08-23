$387.06 Million in Sales Expected for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will post $387.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $397.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $379.65 million. Seagen reported sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 63.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagen will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.75.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $1,550,102.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,563,069.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $4,241,802.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,750 shares of company stock worth $18,451,372. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Seagen during the first quarter worth $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Seagen during the second quarter worth $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the first quarter worth $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 56.3% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 77.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $159.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.28. Seagen has a 1-year low of $133.20 and a 1-year high of $213.94.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

