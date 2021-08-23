3M (NYSE:MMM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

3M (NYSE:MMM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $198.92.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.28. The stock had a trading volume of 79,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,566. 3M has a one year low of $156.13 and a one year high of $208.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $113.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

