$4.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will announce $4.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.32 billion and the highest is $5.38 billion. Colgate-Palmolive reported sales of $4.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year sales of $17.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.41 billion to $17.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $18.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.00 billion to $18.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Colgate-Palmolive.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.54.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 17.6% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 69,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 8,317 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $78.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.32. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $86.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.