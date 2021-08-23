$4.67 EPS Expected for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ASML’s earnings. ASML posted earnings per share of $2.96 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASML will report full-year earnings of $16.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.78 to $16.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $19.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.93 to $21.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ASML.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASML. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $704.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $795.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $729.01. ASML has a one year low of $343.25 and a one year high of $805.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.85 billion, a PE ratio of 57.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in ASML by 159.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 42,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,371,000 after buying an additional 26,233 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 759.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 9.5% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of ASML by 11.0% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 28,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000. Institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

