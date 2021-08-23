$40.03 Million in Sales Expected for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) to post sales of $40.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.00 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners posted sales of $18.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 117.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year sales of $139.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $124.90 million to $165.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $156.33 million, with estimates ranging from $144.80 million to $172.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.91 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 86.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRP. KeyCorp increased their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $12.10 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.85.

NYSE:KRP traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,738. The company has a market capitalization of $627.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.97. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $13.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.96%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 136.26%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $12,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $41,479.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,653.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter worth $464,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

