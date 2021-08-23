$468.08 Million in Sales Expected for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) will report $468.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $488.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $448.16 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted sales of $376.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year sales of $2.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $527.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.52 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 7.59%.

Several research firms recently commented on AQN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AQN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.76. 2,323,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,195. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.38. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $17.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

