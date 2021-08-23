$478.42 Million in Sales Expected for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) to report $478.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HEICO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $466.00 million to $490.84 million. HEICO posted sales of $386.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEICO will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $466.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HEI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Benchmark increased their price target on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. HEICO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HEICO by 6.8% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in HEICO by 4.4% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 6.6% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the first quarter worth $1,326,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the first quarter worth $156,000. 24.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HEICO stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.69. 5,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,909. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.34. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $99.55 and a fifty-two week high of $148.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 68.06, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.86%.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

