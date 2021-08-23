$5.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) will announce sales of $5.01 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.02 billion. Kimberly-Clark reported sales of $4.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full-year sales of $19.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.33 billion to $19.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $19.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.60 billion to $20.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kimberly-Clark.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $436,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 300,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% in the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 434,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 32.1% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $158.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Read More: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimberly-Clark (KMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.