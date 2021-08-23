$52.41 Million in Sales Expected for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) to post sales of $52.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.44 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending posted sales of $43.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full-year sales of $195.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $191.96 million to $198.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $218.79 million, with estimates ranging from $217.90 million to $219.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Oaktree Specialty Lending.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OCSL. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

OCSL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.18. 9,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,170. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.96%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $678,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,195,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,704,344.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 81,287 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $545,435.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,195,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,220,671.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. Its portfolio include first lien, second lien, kemper jv, and equity. The company was founded on February 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with an investment size of $10 m to $100 m and an EBITDA of $25 m to $250 m.

