$58.89 Million in Sales Expected for Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) to post $58.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aemetis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $69.00 million. Aemetis posted sales of $40.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full-year sales of $217.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $204.00 million to $237.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $286.12 million, with estimates ranging from $252.37 million to $343.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMTX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Aemetis by 2,069.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. 36.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMTX stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $8.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,390. Aemetis has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $275.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of -0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36.

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

