67,195 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Bought by Fure Financial Corp

Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 67,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 6.7% of Fure Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,120,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 609.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 15,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter.

VTV traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.47. The stock had a trading volume of 44,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,830. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $142.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.65.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

