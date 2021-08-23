$76.62 Million in Sales Expected for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to report sales of $76.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.50 million to $76.74 million. AMERISAFE posted sales of $81.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full year sales of $307.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $307.00 million to $307.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $302.94 million, with estimates ranging from $301.80 million to $304.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 28.28%.

NASDAQ AMSF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,412. AMERISAFE has a 12 month low of $53.90 and a 12 month high of $68.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.29%.

In related news, Director Philip A. Garcia bought 2,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $156,590.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,283.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 32,052 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in AMERISAFE by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 13,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in AMERISAFE by 101,183.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 6,071 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AMERISAFE by 5.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

