$8.16 Million in Sales Expected for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) will post sales of $8.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.17 million. LightPath Technologies reported sales of $9.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full-year sales of $38.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.29 million to $38.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $38.51 million, with estimates ranging from $37.48 million to $39.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LightPath Technologies.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LPTH shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of LightPath Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LightPath Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

LPTH stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.01. 400,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,828. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $53.40 million, a PE ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 14,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 33.23% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

