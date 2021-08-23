$91.70 Million in Sales Expected for The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) will post sales of $91.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Lovesac’s earnings. The Lovesac posted sales of $61.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Lovesac will report full year sales of $433.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $430.60 million to $437.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $508.94 million, with estimates ranging from $486.81 million to $525.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Lovesac.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.06 million. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

LOVE traded up $2.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.00. The stock had a trading volume of 17,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.45. The Lovesac has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.10.

In other The Lovesac news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total value of $596,995.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donna Dellomo sold 3,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $262,131.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,843,080.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,825 shares of company stock worth $3,764,500. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 12.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 37.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 51.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 107,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after buying an additional 36,709 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the first quarter worth approximately $7,316,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

