$97.73 Million in Sales Expected for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to report $97.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $94.87 million and the highest is $100.60 million. Hallmark Financial Services posted sales of $122.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year sales of $405.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $397.90 million to $412.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $405.30 million, with estimates ranging from $384.19 million to $426.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hallmark Financial Services.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

HALL traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,909. The company has a market capitalization of $72.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.57. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALL. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hallmark Financial Services (HALL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.