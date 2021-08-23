97 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 97 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,109,000 after buying an additional 364,854 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,416,000 after buying an additional 67,864 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 19.8% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,804,000 after purchasing an additional 118,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,783,000 after purchasing an additional 94,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 463,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,786.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35,730.80 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,602.34. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $959.87 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,927.72.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

