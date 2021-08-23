97 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 97 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,109,000 after buying an additional 364,854 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,416,000 after buying an additional 67,864 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 19.8% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,804,000 after purchasing an additional 118,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,783,000 after purchasing an additional 94,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 463,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,786.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35,730.80 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,602.34. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $959.87 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,927.72.
In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
MercadoLibre Profile
MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.
See Also: How a Put Option Works
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).
Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.