Aavegotchi (GHST) Price Hits $2.08 on Exchanges

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be purchased for about $2.08 or 0.00004204 BTC on exchanges. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $129.33 million and approximately $53.16 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00058342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00015616 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00051205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $414.10 or 0.00836353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00103859 BTC.

About Aavegotchi

GHST is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 64,761,263 coins and its circulating supply is 62,139,200 coins. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

