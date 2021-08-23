ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Sold by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in ABB by 11.5% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 26,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ABB by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of ABB by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ABB by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABB stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,738. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.74. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The company has a market capitalization of $77.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABB. UBS Group set a $36.78 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.28.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

