AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Cut by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.09. The company had a trading volume of 97,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,691,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.97. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $212.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

