Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Stock Position Decreased by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Abiomed comprises about 4.4% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Abiomed worth $25,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 5.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,633,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,134,024,000 after purchasing an additional 191,084 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Abiomed by 65.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 937,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,700,000 after acquiring an additional 370,442 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Abiomed by 31.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $288,766,000 after acquiring an additional 216,404 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 3.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 840,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,413,000 after buying an additional 25,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 686,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,959,000 after buying an additional 33,095 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,989,197.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 24,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $8,564,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,637,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,171 shares of company stock worth $19,380,851 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Abiomed stock traded up $3.70 on Monday, hitting $351.81. The stock had a trading volume of 281,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,513. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $242.73 and a 52-week high of $387.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 104.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $323.50.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abiomed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.00.

Abiomed Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

