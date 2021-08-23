Accel Wealth Management Acquires 632 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.9% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 29.5% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 35,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 70.0% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 46,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,636,000 after purchasing an additional 19,218 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 8.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 90,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 10.2% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.52.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $11.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $362.80. 1,945,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $202.66 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $354.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

