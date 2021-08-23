Accel Wealth Management Has $2.49 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.6% of Accel Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 96,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,587,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC now owns 134,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,885.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $230.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,172,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,708. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $162.85 and a 52-week high of $230.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

