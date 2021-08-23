Accel Wealth Management Makes New $522,000 Investment in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 75,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,778,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,126,000 after purchasing an additional 191,958 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,124,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 47,364 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 25,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 206,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 18,507 shares during the period. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gabelli Equity Trust stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.81. The company had a trading volume of 528,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,963. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $7.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

