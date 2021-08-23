Accel Wealth Management Purchases 3,581 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 54.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 400.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 400.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 401.2% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period.

JKE stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.52. 39,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,362. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.54. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $158.00 and a one year high of $313.08.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

