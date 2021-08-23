Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 33.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XLRN. Darwin Global Management Ltd. raised its position in Acceleron Pharma by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,505,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,095,000 after purchasing an additional 566,522 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,815,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Acceleron Pharma by 694.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 272,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,893,000 after purchasing an additional 237,807 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Acceleron Pharma by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,138,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,365,000 after purchasing an additional 90,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Acceleron Pharma by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 821,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,466,000 after purchasing an additional 74,493 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

In other news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $7,326,768.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

XLRN opened at $122.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 0.36. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $146.15.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 221.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.