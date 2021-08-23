Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.48 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) will report sales of $13.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Accenture’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.34 billion and the highest is $13.69 billion. Accenture reported sales of $10.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year sales of $50.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.43 billion to $50.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $55.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.84 billion to $57.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Accenture.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. lifted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.57.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $333.57. The company had a trading volume of 9,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,821. The company has a market cap of $211.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $309.25. Accenture has a one year low of $210.42 and a one year high of $333.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accenture (ACN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.