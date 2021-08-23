Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Boosted by Altavista Wealth Management Inc.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 750.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $333.70. The company had a trading volume of 64,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,821. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $210.42 and a fifty-two week high of $333.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $309.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.57.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

