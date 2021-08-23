Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE ATGE opened at $35.94 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.70. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 231,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $9,000,265.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $941,932.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,510,553.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 386,144 shares of company stock worth $14,917,122. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 18,527 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 787.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 92,181 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,454,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 25,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

