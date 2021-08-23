Adtalem Global Education’s (ATGE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday. They issued a market perform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $43.85.
In other Adtalem Global Education news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,437 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $941,932.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,510,553.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 231,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $9,000,265.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 386,144 shares of company stock valued at $14,917,122 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.
About Adtalem Global Education
Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.
