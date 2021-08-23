Adtalem Global Education’s (ATGE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday. They issued a market perform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $43.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,437 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $941,932.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,510,553.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 231,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $9,000,265.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 386,144 shares of company stock valued at $14,917,122 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

