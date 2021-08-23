Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $35,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $37,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $55,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $184.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Redstone lowered shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

