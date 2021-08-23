Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $25.18 Million Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,474 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $25,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,244,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,758,211,000 after buying an additional 2,841,583 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,031,464,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,774,000 after buying an additional 4,504,987 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,686,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,706,000 after buying an additional 2,017,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,698,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,827,000 after buying an additional 1,139,728 shares in the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNAP. TheStreet upgraded Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Sunday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $71,706,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 18,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $1,196,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,237,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,225,736.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,480,122 shares of company stock valued at $455,743,687.

Shares of SNAP opened at $72.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $114.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.77. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.68 and a 12-month high of $80.85.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.