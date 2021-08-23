Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 18.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its position in The Mosaic by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 19,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,559,000. Nkcfo LLC boosted its position in The Mosaic by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 171,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after buying an additional 93,100 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Mosaic by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 469,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after buying an additional 91,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management boosted its position in The Mosaic by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 16,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital cut shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.53.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $30.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.18. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The Mosaic’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

