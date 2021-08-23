Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 82,632 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 455.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Shares of BCX stock opened at $8.80 on Monday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

