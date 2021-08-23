Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 497.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 610,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,943,000 after buying an additional 508,500 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 108,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,910,000 after buying an additional 10,241 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,234.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 12,056 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $90.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.81. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $58.04 and a 12 month high of $92.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OTIS. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.