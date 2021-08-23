Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGN. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 37.6% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 61.5% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $49,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock opened at $3.72 on Monday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $4.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

