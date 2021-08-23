Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,352 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,352 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 71,307.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 160,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 82.2% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 89,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 40,493 shares during the period. Finally, Presima Inc. boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 67.1% during the second quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 1,574,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,663,000 after purchasing an additional 632,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Shares of SBRA opened at $15.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

