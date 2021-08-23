Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,987 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,987 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Valvoline by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,921,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,083,000 after purchasing an additional 350,109 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Valvoline by 58.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,639,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,187 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the first quarter valued at $199,369,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Valvoline by 222.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,881,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 785.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,808,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,377 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VVV opened at $29.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.45. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $34.65.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

VVV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

