Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EW. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,493,000 after buying an additional 3,249,102 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,949.8% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,938,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,141 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,030,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $420,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $101,204,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 4,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $448,259.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,214.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $196,392.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,009.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,236 shares of company stock valued at $13,526,699. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $118.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $119.33. The stock has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

