Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $227,000 Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.5% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.2% in the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 339,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,942,000 after acquiring an additional 43,359 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

D opened at $80.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.95. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

