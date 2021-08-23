Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Given “Neutral” Rating at Compass Point

Compass Point restated their neutral rating on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ADYEY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday. Cheuvreux started coverage on Adyen in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank cut Adyen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Adyen alerts:

ADYEY opened at $61.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.80. Adyen has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $61.76.

Shares of Adyen are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, August 24th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 24th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, August 24th.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.